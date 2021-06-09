The Morning Hustle
Hip Hop Spot: Pooh Shiesty Arrested For Alleged Of Shooting, T.I. Addresses Sexual Assault Allegations

Pooh Shiesty is really proving he doesn’t need security in the club but now he’s currently locked up. He was arrested outside of King Of Diamonds in Miami and he’s being accused of shooting a security guard at the club. Allegedly there is plenty of video footage of the situation. T.I. is speaking out on his situation making fun of his big accuser, Sabrina Peterson with a new song.  In good news, Pharrell is opening up a private school in Norfolk, Virginia for low-income families.

Headkrack gives the run down with these stories.

