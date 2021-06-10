Podcasts
HomePodcasts

The Undressing Room Podcast Presented By Macy’s Ep. 19 “Girl Crush”

HotSpot ATL Featured Video
CLOSE

June is Pride Month and the ladies chat about celebrities who recently came out. Guess which co-host has never kissed a girl! Plus, we talk about Mo’Nique’s advice to ditch the bonnets outside & the Real Housewives of Atlanta saga continuing with some alleged cheating.

We’ll wrap it out with the guys shooting their shot in Lore’ls DMs and the Final Question To Undress!

If you want your question featured on the show, send us a DM @TheUndressingRoomPodcast

The Undressing Room Podcast is presented by Macy’s.

It’s a new chance to win this month’s $500 Macy’s gift card! Did you enter yet? Listen out for the keyword in this week’s episode. Head to www.theundressingroompod.com for more information and for your chance to win.

Looking for great Father’s Day gifts?  Check out some of the items we put in our virtual closet at Macys.com/TheUndressingRoom.

Subscribe and check us out every Thursday.

Follow:

@theundressingroompodcast

@evamarcile

@starringlorel

@dominiquedadiva

The Undressing Room Podcast Presented By Macy’s Ep. 19 “Girl Crush”  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
More From HotSpotATL
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
02.07.21
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
02.07.21
Close