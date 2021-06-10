Hip Hop Spot: Shock G’s Cause of Death Revealed, Migos Perform New Song “Avalanche” On Fallon

HotSpot ATL Featured Video CLOSE

In the Hip Hop Spot, we’re updating you on all the rappers in jail including Silento and Pooh Shiesty, Shock G’s cause of death, and Migos’ awaited album coming this Friday.

Digital Underground’s Shock G passed away in April and according to TMZ, he had an accidental overdose from passed away from an accidental overdose of fentanyl, alcohol, and methamphetamine.

The Rolling Loud festival line-up was announced and your favorite will probably be there. Catch all the news in the video below.

