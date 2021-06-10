The Morning Hustle
HomeThe Morning Hustle

Who’s Cappin!? Michigan Judge, Elisha Fink Let A Man Who Shot 6-Year-Old Boy Out On A $10K Bond!

HotSpot ATL Featured Video
CLOSE

Lore’l is calling CAP on the judge by the name of Elisha Fink, who let Le-Nguyen walk out of jail given a $10,000 cash bond “with no tether – just an order to stay away from his house.”  Ryan Le-Nguyen of Ypsilanti Township, Michigan chased 6-year-old Coby Daniel with a sledgehammer, and when he couldn’t catch him, went into his house and fired shots.

Prosecutors have filed an emergency motion to have the bond reconsidered to $100,000 because not only should he be still in handcuffs, the family is worried about their safety.

SEE: Family Worried That Neighbor Accused Of Shooting 6-Year-Old Boy Is Out On $10,000 Bond

 LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Text “HUSTLE” to 71007 to join The Morning Hustle Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). 

HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOME PAGE 

Who’s Cappin!? Michigan Judge, Elisha Fink Let A Man Who Shot 6-Year-Old Boy Out On A $10K Bond!  was originally published on themorninghustle.com

Also On Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
More From HotSpotATL
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
02.07.21
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
02.07.21
Close