Telfar Taps ‘The Real Housewives Of Potomac’ To Model New UGG Collaboration

HotSpot ATL Featured Video CLOSE

Although The Real Housewives of Potomac might still be on hiatus, the ladies are definitely not taking a break from their coins! The cast was recently tapped by high-profile, Black handbag designer Telfar Clemens to model his upcoming collaboration, Ugg x Telfar.

The always sold-out, Black-owned vegan leather handbag was one of the most popular items in 2020 so it’s no wonder that Clemens tapped the cast from one of the most popular Housewives franchises to model the latest collection. Plus, it doesn’t hurt that Clemens is also a fan of the show himself.

The shoot occurred in Clemens’ home state of Mayland and featured new RHOP housewife Mia Thornton along with veterans Gizelle Bryant, Candiace Dillard Bassett, Dr. Wendy Osefo, Karen Huger, Robyn Dixon, and Ashley Darby modeling different versions of the new line while Clemens posed in the middle, giving us major main housewife energy.

In the InStyle article, Clemens opened up about his life and career, his upcoming appearance on the new season of RHOP (in September), and the seven new friendships he formed with each of the ladies of Potomac. The ladies returned the sentiment, praising the designer for his work and his friendship as well. “I have not one, not two, but three Telfar bags in my closet,” Gizelle Bryant told InStyle. “I have been in the cut, just supporting, wanting to see him win, and he’s winning!”

For the shoot, Clemens and the ladies posed in different styles to show off the versatility of the new line. In one photo, the crew tapped into their luxurious sides, rocking the “seven couture gowns in sequins” that Clemens designed as a way to pay homage to the many Real Housewives reunion looks that were made from the same fabric: “I wasn’t a gown designer before, but I guess I am now,” he explined. “I designed them to be dress-down gowns so you can wear them with T-shirts and jeans. It’s a gown for doing laundry and breastfeeding. They’re designed to add just a little bit of shimmer to your daily domestic life.”

He also posted the look on the Teflar Instagram page with the caption, “TELFAR and the Real Housewives of Potomac in custom gowns and @ugg for @instylemagazine Full episode coming this September! @realhousewivespotomac”

In another photo, the ladies gave us big cozy vibes while rocking the Ugg x Teflar boots lounging about with Clemens.

And finally, the crew showed off the Ugg x Telfar shoes in a more comfortable fashion while rocking the collab from head to toe.

“Telfar has the highest energy I have ever seen,” Dr. Wendy Osefo explained. “He makes you feel so welcome, and it really translates to his brand. Everything that he is in person, he puts that into his clothing. It’s vibrant, it’s energetic, and it’s completely authentic. He’s everything Potomac stands for: fun, energy, a little bit of shade. He represents, and I love it.”

The July issue of InStyle is available on June 18 and season 6 of The Real Housewives of Potomac premieres July 11 at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.

Don’t miss…

Telfar Taps ‘The Real Housewives Of Potomac’ To Model New UGG Collaboration was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL: