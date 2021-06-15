Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Simone Biles Gives Us Style And Grace As The June Cover Girl Of Glamour Magazine

Simone Biles gives a high dosage of Black Girl Magic on June's issue of Glamour Magazine.

HotSpot ATL Featured Video
CLOSE
2021 GK U.S. Classic

Source: Emilee Chinn / Getty

Famed gymnast Simone Biles is flashing her award-winning smile on this June’s Glamour Magazine cover. Dressed in a white bardot crop top, matching skirt, and a super long braid with red, white, and blue ribbon tied in.

During her interview, Biles discusses her journey to self-discovery. Via the magazine’s Instagram page they gave a glimpse at how she manages stress and depression. The post read, “Not knowing how to navigate a postponement took a toll on her mental health. Like many of us, she struggled with depression and even thought about quitting. But that didn’t last long. ‘I wanted to give up,’ Biles says. ‘But it would have been dumb because I’ve worked way too hard.’”

At just 24-years old, she has a combined total of 30 Olympic and World Championship medals, making her the most decorated American gymnast and the world’s third most decorated gymnast. She is easily considered the greatest gymnast in the world. With that level of success it is expected for Biles to occasionally battle with the best ways to preserve herself and her energy.

It is a great honor to be know as the most talented gymnast in the world. The record-breaking star is making serious strides in the world of Black athletes. She is proof that if you stay dedicated to your craft, you can become the best at it.

 

DON’T MISS…

Simone Biles Opens Up About Impossible Beauty Standards In August Issue Of Vogue

UCLA Gymnast Nia Dennis Lands A Near-Perfect Score With Her ‘Black Excellence’ Routine

Issa Rae Shows Us Who’s The Boss On The June Cover Issue Of Vanity Fair

Simone Biles Gives Us Style And Grace As The June Cover Girl Of Glamour Magazine  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
More From HotSpotATL
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
02.07.21
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
02.07.21
Close