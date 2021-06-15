Tracee Ellis Ross Makes Her Teenage Dreams Come True As The Face Of Tiffany & Co.’s New Collection

HotSpot ATL Featured Video CLOSE

Tracee Ellis Ross makes her teenage dreams come true as the new face of Tiffany & Co.’s T1 collection.

Following Ross’ 25 year career over the years, she has graced several runways and contributed to numerous magazine covers with her effortless style and grace. The award-winning actress is fabulous and fierce, and her love for fashion has always been at the forefront of her brand. Ross always presents herself in the most fly and glamorous way, so it is in true Tracee Ellis Ross fashion that she would be one of the new faces of Tiffany & Co.’s collection.

Ross grew up on 59th and Fifth Avenue in Manhattan, extremely close to the luxurious jewelry brand’s historical flagship store, and she recalls on a recent Instagram post about a time in her teenage years when she practically begged her mother, the iconic Diana Ross, to purchase her a kidney bean necklace designed by the late, great Elsa Peretti. Her mother obliged and Ross says, “I felt like a teenage giant.”

The actress discusses manifesting her latest collaboration with Tiffany & Co. years later. “It’s very full circle,” Ross tells British Vogue. “It is evidence that a girl should dream big, because no one never knows where that vision will take you. Let’s say that I manifested.”

We love Tracee’s cheerful and joyous spirit and it is often showcased through her experimental sense of style. Ross thanks her stylist Karla Welch for many of her red carpet looks and fashionable moments throughout the years. Despite changes in everyone’s style due to being home for over a year, Ross has managed to put together the perfect at-home looks while continuing to integrate her love for luxury.

Tracee believes an outfit is all about the fine details. She is often seen wearing signature pieces like her bold earrings or a vibrant red lip to pair with her colorful aura and sense of style. Ross adds that jewelry is a key element of her everyday look, making her the perfect ambassador for Tiffany’s latest T1 collection.

“Although I changed my footwear, I still would put on an earring or some jewelry,” she says of how she opted out of heels during quarantine lockdown. “It was a really nice way for me to stay connected to that part of my identity. That’s one of the things that’s so beautiful about jewelry: it’s an easy way to give you a sense of glamour.”

Tracee is aging gracefully. T for T!

Take a look at Tracee Ellis Ross for Tiffany & Co.’s T1 collection.

