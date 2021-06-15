Entertainment News
Post Malone Drops $1.6 Million On Diamond Teeth

Now address him as Frost Malone.

Post Malone in Chicago

Source: Adam Bielawski/WENN.com / WENN

Post Malone lives a life. He recently dropped a million dollars to add some color, cut and clarity to his smile.

As spotted on TMZ the Grapevine, Texas native paid a visit to his dentist and apparently dropped off a very big bag for the work in question. According to the celebrity gossip site the “Rockstar” performer paid a cool 1.6 million dollars on a new grill. The set in question gives him all natural porcelain veneers to chew with. On top of that he added two diamond studded fangs to each of his top row cuspids (aka the canine tooth). He enlisted the help of cosmetic dentist Naoki Hayashi and Thomas Connelly, DDS, the self-proclaimed father of diamond dentistry, for the unique refresh.

His mouth will now hold over 28 units of ceramics and 2 pear shaped diamonds totaling a whopping 12 carats. The size of the stones gives his pearly whites a considerable point of difference when you consider the status quo on white ice. In the United States, for example, the national average for an engagement ring is around one carat so this a major flex.

You can see the mold below.

