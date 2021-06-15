Damn Shawty: FreakNik Is Returning To Atlanta In October

HotSpot ATL Featured Video CLOSE

One of the most beloved cultural moments in the south is returning. FreakNik is officially coming back to Atlanta this year.

As spotted on The Grio the legendary event series will live again. The Atlanta-Journal Constitution is reporting that FreakNik will occur over a span of three days in Atlanta, Georgia during the fall. Already confirmed for the festivities are the likes of Adina Howard, Project Pat, Lil Scrappy, Ray J, Pastor Troy, JT Money, Paul Wall, 95 South, DJ Unk, Field Mob and 8Ball & MJG.

Commonly referred to as the “Black Spring Break”, FreakNik was originally started in the late 80’s as an informal celebration for college students throughout the area. It quickly grew year over year and reportedly drew up to 200,000 people for the 1994 edition. Naturally the festivities landed on the radar of Atlanta city officials. In 2010 then Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed banned the event due to city expenses and public perception.

“I say it’s a cultural phenomenon where we had a group of 200,000 plus at one time, African-American youth in the city for a fun, leisure and entertainment weekend,” former Underground Atlanta General Manager George Hawthorne said in 2019 about the impact of the Freaknik festival. “I think the Freaknik name as you know is a brand that is recognizable across the country.”

FreakNik 2021 will take place at Morris Brown College on Oct. 8-10. You can purchase tickets here.

