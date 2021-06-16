HHW Gaming: Summer Game Fest Continues On Xbox With Another Massive Demo Event

HotSpot ATL Featured Video CLOSE

E3 2021 is a wrap, but the Summer Game Fest continues on Xbox.

Following its successful showing at E3 2021, Xbox is far from finished when it comes to showing what it has to offer in the form of games coming to the Xbox One and Xbox Series S|X consoles.

Tuesday (Jun.15), the company announced it was teaming up with Summer Game Fest again to bring back its massive demo event.

This year Xbox owners can look forward to taking an early crack at these 12 NEWLY ANNOUNCED Xbox titles:

Arietta of Spirits (Third Spirit Games)

(Third Spirit Games) Ba t tleCakes (Volcano Bean)

(Volcano Bean) Bu t ton City (Subliminal)

(Subliminal) Catlateral Damage: Remeowstered (Manekoware)

(Manekoware) Dreamers (PlaySys)

(PlaySys) F a r a d a y Protocol (Red Koi Box)

(Red Koi Box) G et Packed: Fully Loaded (Coatsink)

(Coatsink) Paint the Town Red (South East Games)

(South East Games) T a n k na r o k (Polyblock Studio)

(Polyblock Studio) Th e Strange Story Of Brian Fisher: Chapter 2 (Intetic)

(Intetic) Th e Tale of Bistun (Black Cube Games)

(Black Cube Games) Wreck Out (Four5Six)

That’s not all either. Xbox has also shared 28 other titles coming from indie developers, and they include:

A Juggler’s Tale (kaleidoscube)

(kaleidoscube) Antipole DX (Saturnine Games)

(Saturnine Games) Black Book (Morteshka)

(Morteshka) Cardaclysm: Shards of the Four (Elder Games)

(Elder Games) Clone Drone in the Danger Zone (Doborog)

(Doborog) Clouzy! (Tinymoon)

(Tinymoon) ConnecTank (YummyYummyTummy)

(YummyYummyTummy) Death Trash (Crafting Legends)

(Crafting Legends) Deathtrap Dungeon: The Golden Room (Good Gate Media)

(Good Gate Media) Echo Generation (Cococucumber)

(Cococucumber) Fractal Space (Haze Games)

(Haze Games) G o d strike (Overpowered)

(Overpowered) J u stice Sucks: Recharged (Samurai Punk)

(Samurai Punk) Lake (Gamious)

(Gamious) Lawn Mowing Simulator (Skyhook Games)

(Skyhook Games) M a d Streets (Craftshop)

(Craftshop) M a yhem Brawler (Hero Concept)

(Hero Concept) Princess Farmer (Samobee Games)

(Samobee Games) Sable (Shedworks)

(Shedworks) Sail Forth (David Evans Games)

(David Evans Games) Strings Theory (BeautifulBee)

(BeautifulBee) T eacup (Smarto Club)

(Smarto Club) Th e Eternal Cylinder (ACE Team)

(ACE Team) Th e Riftbreaker (EXOR Studios)

(EXOR Studios) T r i g g er Witch (Rainbite)

(Rainbite) Tunic (Isometricorp)

While triple-A titles like Halo usually garner all the attention on consoles, Indie games are really breathing new energy into the world of gaming. This demo event is much-needed because it will help gamers discover these titles that are usually hidden gems.

The demos are available starting now until June 21 and can be accessed via the Xbox Dashboard. You can let Xbox know what you think about each game after you try them by hitting the company up on Twitter, Instagram, Discord, Twitch, and YouTube. Some demos are subject to regional availability and are an early look at gameplay, and may not represent the full game at their release.

Happy gaming.

—

Photo: Xbox / ID@Xbox Summer Game Demo Fest

HHW Gaming: Summer Game Fest Continues On Xbox With Another Massive Demo Event was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL: