Lena Waithe wants to extend her winning streak to the music industry. In a recent interview she made it clear she wants to bring back real artistry with her record label.

The screenwriter and actress recently conducted an interview with Rolling Stone where she detailed her latest endeavors. The feature is centered around Chicago, Illinois native’s goals to write a new narrative regarding the Black experience through sound. She has recently launched her own music label Hillman Grad Productions. In the Q&A she details that her mission with the new project is to “develop the next generation of underrepresented artists”.

“It’s important for artist storytelling to be brought back,” she explained. “That’s going to take time, energy, and trials. But we’re willing to stumble and fall and get back up again.” But as with her films her approach will be quality over quantity. “I don’t want to do the typical thing,” she says. “We are not going to come out with 10 albums a year. It’s about finding really interesting artists who have a real drive and sense of wanting to figure out who they are over time. We really want artists that can grow. Yes, it includes albums and singles, but to me it’s about personality and moments.”

And when asked about what will the talent roster look like she pointed to some very unique talents already making headway in the music industry. Her shortlist of examples includes Lil Nas X, Jazmine Sullivan, Summer Walker, H.E.R., and Miguel. Hillman Grad Productions will be distributed through Def Jam Records.

Lena Waithe Is Looking For The Next Lil Nas X For Her Record Label was originally published on hiphopwired.com

