The Morning Hustle
HomeThe Morning Hustle

Who’s Cappin!? Designer Maxie James Says Michael Costello Called Her The N-Word After Chrissy Teigen Bullying Claim

HotSpot ATL Featured Video
CLOSE

A lot of BS has been going on this week, and we’ll just leave it to Lore’l to put it all on blast for the latest “Who’s Cappin!?” report on The Morning Hustle.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

This time around the cap is on designer Michael Costello, who recently has been coming under fire for alleged racist remarks against another designer, Maxie James. It all stemmed from Costello’s original bullying claim against Chrissy Teigen, who’s also been taking a beating from cancel culture lately. After Costello tried to publicly call Teigen out, James, who is Black, hit him with the “don’t-throw-stones-in-a-glass-house” defense by saying he called her the N-Word and traded physical blows. Add to the fact that Maxie J comes with receipts and, well, just see how Lore’l sums it up perfectly below!

Watch the latest segment of “Who’s Cappin!?” on The Morning Hustle here:

 

 

 

Get the latest in Hip-Hop straight to your inbox: 

Who’s Cappin!? Designer Maxie James Says Michael Costello Called Her The N-Word After Chrissy Teigen Bullying Claim  was originally published on themorninghustle.com

Also On Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
More From HotSpotATL
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
02.07.21
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
02.07.21
Close