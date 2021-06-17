Entertainment News
La La Anthony Files For Divorce From Carmelo Anthony After 10 Years Of Marriage

Swizz Beatz Birthday Celebration

Source: Shareif Ziyadat / Getty

La La Anthony and Carmelo Anthony have seen a strong share of ups and downs during their 11-year marriage but the two have agreed to call it quits.

According to TMZ, La La filed divorce documents in New York on Thursday (June 17), citing irreconcilable differences.

Over the course of their marriage, the two have been loving parents to their 14-year-old son Kiyan and have been navigating the past few months creating a smooth transition in their relationship from being husband and wife to always being friends and co-parents. The two began dating in 2005 not long after Anthony entered the NBA and tied the knot in July 2010.

The news of the divorce arrives as Melo finds himself in yet another cheating scandal, allegedly this time with actress Miyah J, a niece of film director Lee Daniels.

Back in 2017, the two split amid infidelity rumors but they found ways to reconcile every time, even as Carmelo blasted rumors he cheated on La La in 2019. The two wound up spending 2020 together amidst the pandemic but now it finally seems it’s a wrap.

While La La was on Instagram showing appreciation to Carmelo for being the wonderful dad he is to their 12-year-old son Kiyan, Twitter was debating the actresses alleged disdain towards her husband's illegitimate child. Twitter user @LPRxcky poised the question should she accept the child? "So ppl mad at Lala because she won't accept Carmelo's bastard child even tho she still married to him. I feel like she shouldn't have to because he didn't come into the Marriage with that child and her vows was to him and not that child. What's y'all thoughts?" Instead of celebrating all of the wonderful dad's in the world, folks decided it's arguing time and debated whether or not La La was petty or not. While we are not sure if the Anthony's were aware of the shenanigans on Twitter, the topic touched a nerve, so much in fact that it was trending.

La La Anthony Files For Divorce From Carmelo Anthony After 10 Years Of Marriage  was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Close