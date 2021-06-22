Everything You Need To Know About Davis vs Barrios Fight Week In Atlanta

HotSpot ATL Featured Video CLOSE

GERVONTA DAVIS VS. MARIO BARRIOS

Wednesday, June 23

6:30 p.m. MEDIA WORKOUT – OPEN TO THE PUBLIC

Location: College Football Hall of Fame

Address: 250 Marietta St. NW, Atlanta, GA 30303

Media arrival: 6:00 p.m.

*Accredited media only – ID required for entry.

*MASK REQUIRED FOR ENTRY.

6:30 p.m. – Argenis Mendez

6:45 p.m. – Brian Mendoza

7:00 p.m. – Jeison Rosario

7:15 p.m. – Mario Barrios

7:30 p.m. – Batyr Akhmedov

7:45 p.m. – Julian Williams

8:00 p.m. – Erickson Lubin

8:15 p.m. – Gervonta Davis

*Event will be streamed live via the SHOWTIME Sports YouTube Channel, the SHOWTIME Boxing Facebook Page, and in the SHOWTIME App.

Thursday, June 24

1:00 p.m. FINAL PRESS CONFERENCE

Location: Omni Atlanta Hotel at CNN Center – Grand Ballroom

Address: 100 CNN Ctr NW, Atlanta, GA 30303

Media arrival/Lunch: 12:00 p.m.

*Accredited media only – ID required for entry.

*MASK REQUIRED FOR ENTRY

.

*Event will be streamed live via the SHOWTIME Sports YouTube Channel , the SHOWTIME Boxing Facebook Page, and in the SHOWTIME App.

Friday, June 25

2:00 p.m. OFFICIAL WEIGH-IN – OPEN TO THE PUBLIC

Location: The Tabernacle

Address: 152 Luckie St. NW, Atlanta, GA 30303

Media arrival/Doors open for fans: 12:00 p.m.

Live entertainment: 12:30 p.m.

Fighters on scale: 2:00 p.m.

*Accredited media only – ID required for entry.

*MASK REQUIRED FOR ENTRY.

*Event will be streamed live via the SHOWTIME Sports YouTube Channel, the SHOWTIME Boxing Facebook Page, and in the SHOWTIME App.

*Media will be serviced with official weights and photos following the weigh-in.

Saturday, June 26

5:00 p.m. STATE FARM ARENA DOORS OPEN

5:35 p.m. FIRST FIGHT BEGINS

9:00 p.m. SHOWTIME PPV® BEGINS

POST-FIGHT PRESS CONFERENCE FOLLOWING THE MAIN EVENT

*Event will be streamed live via the SHOWTIME Sports YouTube Channel, the SHOWTIME Boxing Facebook Page, and in the SHOWTIME App.

Also On Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL: