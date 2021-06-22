HotSpot ATL Featured Video CLOSE

A week left into Black Music Month and there is still so much music history to cover. On this day in 1963, the legendary singer and musician Stevie Wonder first entered the US singles chart as a 13-year-old Little Stevie Wonder.

The iconic singer debuted on the charts with his record “Fingertips Parts One and Two.” The song featured a young Marvin Gaye on drums and it became the first live, non=studio recording to reach No. 1 on the Billboard Pop singles chart in the United States since Johnny Standley’s 1952 comedic monologue “It’s in the Book.”

Stevie Wonder has gone onto receive numerous accolades for his musical accomplishments in his expansive 58 year long career. The singer has had ten US number one hits on the pop charts, as well as 20 R&B number one hits and he has sold over 100 million records. In the 100 million records sold, 19.5 million of those are albums. The numbers don’t lie. The gifted singer is amongst the top 60 best-selling music artists with combined sales of singles and albums.

Stevie Wonder is an undeniable talent, who has made history over and over again with his timeless hits like his very first number 1 with “Fingertips Parts One and Two.”

A young Stevie Wonder had so much soul to be a mere 13 years old. While many of us were trying to decide if boys and girls were gross or if we actually liked them, Little Stevie Wonder was ahead of his time making funky hits with another world-renowned talent, Marvin Gaye.

Celebrate Black Music Month with Little Stevie Wonder’s “Fingertips Parts One and Two.”

Black Music Month: Stevie Wonder Received His First No. 1 US Single At 13 Years Old was originally published on globalgrind.com

