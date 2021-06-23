Wu-Tang Forever: GZA, Raekwon And Ghostface Killah Announce “3 Chambers” Tour

HotSpot ATL Featured Video CLOSE

Fans of Wu-Tang Clan are in for a treat this fall. GZA, Raekwon And Ghostface Killah will be hitting the road together via the “3 Chambers” Tour.

The 3 Chambers Tour celebrates three of the most revered Hip-Hop albums of all-time; GZA’s Liquid Swords, Raekwon’s Only Built 4 Cuban Linx, and Ghostface’s Ironman. The 25-city tour kicks off in Minneapolis on October 1st, and concludes in Indianapolis on December 18th. When asked about the historic tour kicking off this Fall, Raekwon said he’s looking forward to seeing his fans after the year-long hiatus. “As we start to approach a back to normal environment, which is overdue, I’m overly excited about seeing my fans again. This 3 Chambers Tour will be something I recommend nobody misses. This sh*t will be bananas!!!! Get ready to enter the WU again” he said.

Ghostface will also be offering a special meet and greet with fans after the show, where he will be taking pictures and giving away signed cans of his brand-new energy drink Hard Cream. “Yoooo, I’m happy to get out to perform and party HARD with my fans!!!” Ghostface Killah exclaimed. The GZA rounds out the amazing bill, performing tracks from the cryptic cult classic, Liquid Swords, which was proclaimed by Rolling Stone to be one of the Top 500 Greatest Albums of All Time, and features tour de forces such as the title track “Liquid Swords”, “Cold World”, “4th Chamber”, and “Shadowboxin’”.

Below are the dates for 3 Chambers Tour:

October 1 – Minneapolis, MN (Skyway Theatre)

October 2 – Sauget, IL (Pop’s)

October 3 – Fort Wayne, IN (Piere’s)

October 16 – Denver, CO (The Fillmore)

October 20 + 22 – Chicago, IL (Concord Music Hall)

November 5 – San Francisco, CA (Warfield Theatre)

November 6 – Las Vegas, NV (Brooklyn Bowl)

November 7 – Los Angeles, CA (NOVO)

November 19 – Rochester, NY (Main Street Armory)

November 20 – Boston, MA (House of Blues)

November 21 – Philadelphia, PA (Franklin Music Hall)

November 22 – New York, NY (Terminal 5)

November 26 – New Haven, CT (College Street Music Hall)

November 27 – Hampton Beach, NH (TBA)

November 28 – Portland, ME (TBA)

November 30 – Norfolk, VA (Norva)

December 1 – Silver Spring, MD (The Fillmore)

December 2 – Richmond, VA (Altria Theater)

December 3 – Baltimore, MD (Baltimore Soundstage)

December 4 – Greensboro, NC (Cone Denim Ent. Center)

December 5 – Atlanta, GA (The Tabernacle)

December 16 – Detroit, MI (The Fillmore)

December 17 – Cleveland, OH (House of Blues)

December 18 – Indianapolis, IN (The Vogue)

