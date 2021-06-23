The Morning Hustle
Silly Ass News: Atlanta Ikea Faces Backlash Over Stereotypical Juneteenth Menu

A New York Times analysis conducted research and found out that there actually is no DNA of tuna in Subway’s tuna sandwich.  They bought around 60 inches of the tuna sandwiches from various Subway locations in Los Angeles and sent it to commercial labs to be tested.  The reports came back that the suspected “tuna” species was unidentifiable.

In other news, an Atlanta IKEA is under fire after their recent Juneteeth menu choices went viral. Angie Ang breaks down all the silly ass news this week.

