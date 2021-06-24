The Morning Hustle
Who's Cappin?! Sounds About White: Indiana Woman Gets Probation In First Capitol Riot Sentencing

Those who participated in the Capitol Riots in Washington are going to court to get their sentencing but it looks like for most of them, it will be light. A  49-year-old woman from Indiana who came to Washington is receiving three years of probation and $500 for all of the crimes she committed on January 6.

Lore’l is calling cap on this broken system that’s failing us on a daily.

