Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Megan Thee Stallion Shows Off Her FashionNova Swimwear Collection With A Twerk Session

HotSpot ATL Featured Video
CLOSE
2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards – Arrivals

Source: Emma McIntyre / Getty

Megan Thee Stallion celebrated and promoted her sexy swimwear collection with FashionNova with a twerktastic video that showed off pieces from the highly anticipated line. In the sultry social media clip, Meg transitions through bikinis, coverups and matching purses while highlighting her curvy, glistening frame. Like sis, can we order the body-ody too?

She captioned the headline-grabbing video, “Heavy my swim collection with @fashionnova is out now ! Head to their website to get these looks (this ass not included ).” Welp, guess that answers our question.

Megan’s FN collaboration consists of swimsuits, ranging from bold color bikinis and animal print to cute coverups for the devoted hottie. Between The City Girls swimwear collection with Icon Swim, hot girl summer is activated.

Meg, who recently returned to social media after taking a break for her mental health, is also promoting her new single Thot Sh*t. 

In other Thot Sh*t news, Black Tik Tok users have actually gone on strike, refusing to make a dance to the infectious jam in an effort to raise awareness around white Tik Tok users who appropriate the trendy routines by Black users and water it down to their own version, which then finds success.

“We observed over the years on TikTok that most dances on the app are originated by Black creators and creators who aren’t Black will water it down to do the bare minimum of the dance and claim it as their own,” Tik Tok user Jazmine Moore told Revolt TV. “So when this song popped up everyone knew that someone was going to make a dance to it. But Black creators collectively agreed not to make one.”

Despite not becoming the latest viral dance craze, Thot Sh*t has over 11 million views on Youtube and peaked at No. 58 after one week on the Billboard charts.

Shop her collection with FashionNova, here.

RELATED STORIES:

Megan Thee Stallion Returns To Social Media Rocking A Bikini And Her Natural Hair

Megan Thee Stallion Channels Janet Jackson In Basquiat-Inspired Suit And We’re Here For It!

Megan Thee Stallion Shows Off Her FashionNova Swimwear Collection With A Twerk Session  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
More From HotSpotATL
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
02.07.21
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
02.07.21
Close