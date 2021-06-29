Megan Thee Stallion Teams Up With Cash App To Give Away $1 Million Worth of Stock To Fans

HotSpot ATL Featured Video CLOSE

Megan Thee Stallion wants to put the hotties on the stock game.

Coming off her big night at the 2021 BET Awards that saw her snub DaBaby and take home 4 more awards to add to her growing collection, the Houston rapper announced on Tuesday (Jun.29) she is teaming up with Cash App to give away $1 million worth of stock to her fans.

Thee Stallion is on a mission to teach her fans about financial literacy and helping them build their own empire, telling them in a video released announcing the give away “Me and my thriving empire, Hot Girl Enterprises, have teamed up with Cash App to teach you everything I learned on the way up about money and how you can build your own empire.”

“Buying stocks isn’t only for the big players. Anyone can start with as little as $1. Putting in a little money and seeing how it moves is a great way to learn about the stock market and start building up a portfolio,” she continued.

The “Thot Sh*t” crafter alludes to how intimidating the stock game can be to novices adding, “Buying stocks seems complicated, but really it’s a pretty simple process. The more you educate yourself the more equipped you’ll be to navigate investing. With my knowledge and your hustle, you’ll have your own empire in no time.”

The collaboration between Megan Thee Stallion x and Cash App is the first in a series called “Investing For Hotties” to teach fans about the stock market, which has been discussed a lot lately among social media due to the whole meme stock and cryptocurrency craze.

So how do you participate and get you some of the free stock? Per Thee Stallion’s Instagram post, all you have to do is “Comment with your $cashtag for a chance to own some.”

This latest venture between the Cash App and Megan Thee Stallion isn’t the first time one. Following the release of “WAP,” she teamed up with the company to give away cash to her fans. This past December, she also gave away Bitcoin for free.

How can you not love Megan Thee Stallion?

—

Photo: Cash App / Megan Thee Stallion

Megan Thee Stallion Teams Up With Cash App To Give Away $1 Million Worth of Stock To Fans was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL: