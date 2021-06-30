Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Nike Zoom Greek Freak 3 Is Made For The Ballers On The Court

Hopefully Giannis will be able to get back on the court and ball in these ASAP. Prayers up...

HotSpot ATL Featured Video
CLOSE
Giannis Greek Freak 3

Source: Nike / NIke

Giannis Antetokounmpo‘s Nike line might not be the hottest sneaker on the shelves, but they do seem to go hard whenever they drop.

Nike just revealed their upcoming Giannis Zoom Greek Freak 3 which continues to add to the star’s line of creative designs and while they look pretty spiffy, the underlying specifics are sure to be appreciated by heads who go hard on the court. Known for putting his foot on the gas and quickly stopping to get his Euro step to the bucket, Nike’s tech on the new kicks are meant to help ballers of Giannis’ elk get the support they need to pull of such maneuvers.

“To that end, two Zoom Air units under the ball of the foot help absorb energy and provide responsiveness. The set-up is low to the ground, which means the foot is in closer contact with the floor, leading to tight control for searing downhill attacks. The engineered upper helps keep Antetokounmpo’s foot contained, while the strap helps lock down the forefoot, making sure his center of gravity won’t slide over the footbed. The outsole takes inspiration from one of Nike basketball’s most recognizable traction patterns.”

Well, that should be a good selling point for ballers.

The Nike Zoom Greek Freak 3 is set to drop on July 1 and will come in both an black and purple Project 34 colorway and the orange Freak iteration.

Check out pics of the kicks below and let us know if you’ll be checking for these when they drop.

Giannis Greek Freak 3

Source: Nike / NIke

Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Nike Zoom Greek Freak 3 Is Made For The Ballers On The Court  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
More From HotSpotATL
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
02.07.21
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
02.07.21
Close