The Morning Hustle
HomeThe Morning Hustle

The Lo Down: Badazz Celebrates Bill Cosby’s Prison Release + Jamie Lynn Spears Breaks Her Silence About Britney

HotSpot ATL Featured Video
CLOSE

There’s no surprise that Boosie Badazz has a lot to say about Bill Cosby being released from prison. He’s been capping for him to be free for a while so when he could, he went on Instagram to share his thoughts on the situation just like the rest of social media. There were a lot of conflicting views on the situation.

In other news, NeNe Leakes is speaking out in a recent interview about a lot of different topics including Shaunie O’Neal, Bravo, and her husband Greg’s cancer returning. Britney Spears’ sister, Jamie Lynn Spears is also speaking out about her sister’s situation.

Hear all these stories and more in The Lo Down.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Text “HUSTLE” to 71007 to join The Morning Hustle Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). 

HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOME PAGE 

The Lo Down: Badazz Celebrates Bill Cosby’s Prison Release + Jamie Lynn Spears Breaks Her Silence About Britney  was originally published on themorninghustle.com

Also On Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
More From HotSpotATL
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
02.07.21
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
02.07.21
Close