J. Cole’s RS-Dreamer sneaker silhouette must be a huge hit with fans because Puma continues to pump out new versions of Cole’s signature line.

This time around the RS-Dreamer will be releasing in a “Aquarius” which is obviously a nod to Cole’s zodiac sign as the man’s born day is January 28th. Featuring a cool aqua blue and jet black colorway, the sneakers not only stand out visually, but also boast some pretty cool features that sneaker wearers can appreciate.

“The RS-DREAMER features a disruptive cord lacing system for a snug and responsive fit, a ProFoam midsole and RS foam heel for maximum energy return and a full coverage, high-abrasion rubber outsole for increased grip.”

Sounds hella comfortable if you ask us.

Seattle Storm star Breanna Stewart has already got her pair and will probably be the first basketball pro to debut the kicks on the court now that Cole’s stint in the Basketball Africa League is a wrap.

Check out pics of the kicks below and let us know if you’ll be checking for the RS-Dreamer “Aquarius” when they drop this Friday (July 3).

Puma To Drop An “Aquarius” Version of J. Cole’s RS-Dreamer was originally published on hiphopwired.com

