LeBron James, Don Cheadle & More Hit Six Flags Magic Mountain To Celebrate ‘Space Jam: A New Legacy’ [Photos]

It’s almost time to head back to the Space Jam, but first, the cast and other celebrities came out to celebrate Space Jam: A New Legacy’s upcoming release.

Earlier this week, NBA legend and star of Space Jam: A New Legacy LeBron James was joined by his fellow co-stars Don Cheadle, Cedric Joe, Ceyair J Wright, and voice actor extraordinaire Eric Bauza for a night of family fun and games at Six Flags Magic Mountain in California.

Other notable guests in attendance include actress/comedian Tiffany Haddish, singer Chloe Bailey, actress Ryan Destiny, rapper G-Eazy, Natalia Bryant, professional snowboarder Shaun White, Diplo James sons Bryce and Bronny plus his lovely wife Savannah, and many more.

In a video recap of the night shared on the film’s official Instagram page, James beamed with excitement when talking about his new film. “Hopefull we will bring a lot of laughs, enjoyment, and a little bit of compassion to a lot of family homes this summer,” James said on the red carpet for the event.

Cedric Joe, who plays James son in the film, said, “people can expect laughs, basketball, and fun,” while Don Cheadle, who plays the film’s villain, Al-G Rhym added, “It’s just fun family experience, it’s a cool father-son film too.”

When asked what he thinks about the film, James confidently stated, “I think it’s the best film of the summer, and I hope a lot of people feel the same way.”

We will be the judge of that when Space Jam: A New Legacy arrives in theaters and HBO Max on July 16th.

