The Lo Down: Megan McCain Quits The View, Tabitha Brown Claps Back at Wendy Williams

As always Lore’l is coming through with “The Lo Down,” and the latest headlines to make it in her report are sure to keep you well-versed on what’s going down in our culture.

Everyones favorite vegan, Tabitha Brown had some choice words for host, Wendy Williams after receiving notice that she was featured on her popular talk show segment #HotTopics. Williams publicly criticized Brown for announcing she would retire her husband of 17 years from the LAPD.  “I predict that this marriage is going to be on real rocky ground in a moment,” said Williams.

Whoopi Goldberg is most likely thrilled after her co-host, Megan McCain announced she would soon be leaving The View. Doja Cat also discussed the future of her career on a Apple Music podcast and exclaimed that she would follow in the steps of her musical idols, Prince and Micheal Jackson who kept features to a minimum. Watch ‘The Lo Down’ now!

Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
02.07.21
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
02.07.21
