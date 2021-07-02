The Morning Hustle
HomeThe Morning Hustle

Silly Ass News: Atlanta Woman Robs Date + Chicken Nugget Bomb Threat

HotSpot ATL Featured Video
CLOSE

Sometimes you’ve just got to laugh at some the insanity that occurs in everyday life, and that’s where our new “Silly Ass News” segment comes in! Allow the fam Angie Ange to make sense of it all while also giving you a few laughs to get your day started with.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

We know that by now you’ve heard of the Atlanta woman who robbed her date out of jewelry allegedly worth millions. The young woman spent several hours with him and after sex the man says he felt like he was drugged. When he woke up she was gone and so was the jewelry! She even left the shower running to distract him! Watch the rest of Silly Ass News with Angie Ange now.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

 

READ MORE STORIES ON THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM:

HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOME PAGE

Silly Ass News: Atlanta Woman Robs Date + Chicken Nugget Bomb Threat  was originally published on themorninghustle.com

Also On Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
More From HotSpotATL
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
02.07.21
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
02.07.21
Close