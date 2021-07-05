Entertainment News
Kiely Williams Talks ‘The Encore’, Would She Do A 3LW Verzuz, “Broken Promiseth Promiseth”, + More!

Former 3LW and Cheetah Girl member Kiely Williams stopped by the Lemonade Stand to spill on her latest venture on BET “The Encore.” Kiely was VERY honest and let it be known that on how she felt about a 3LW reunion on a Verzuz stage… Kiely also talked about what she thought about her infamous “Broken Promises” line from her 3LW days and how she felt when it went viral a few years back. Keily spilled on if she ever witnessed Disney say anything about Raven’s weight and that being the reason Raven left the network. It’s a whole lot to get in to, so grab a cup, throw it back, and sip on all that!

