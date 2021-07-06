The Morning Hustle
HomeThe Morning Hustle

Juicy J on New Music, Battling Drug Addictions, Megan Thee Stallion, Producer Tag Origin & More

HotSpot ATL Featured Video
CLOSE

The Three 6 Mafia legend stopped by to discuss the extended version of ‘The Hustle Continues.’  In his latest project, he’s added some of today’s favorite artists to the tracklist like Megan Thee Stallion, Pooh Shiesty, and Logic. Speaking of Logic, he shares that the DMV artist is actually his best friend and was also behind the inspiration of his latest producer tag.

Headkrack dives into Juicy J’s worst high habit and his battle with drug addiction. Hear Juicy J give advice to those who choose to indulge, gives insight to his views on the rap industry of today, and his new music.

 LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE. 

Text “HUSTLE” to 71007 to join The Morning Hustle Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). 

HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOME PAGE 

Juicy J on New Music, Battling Drug Addictions, Megan Thee Stallion, Producer Tag Origin & More  was originally published on themorninghustle.com

Also On Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
More From HotSpotATL
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
02.07.21
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
02.07.21
Close