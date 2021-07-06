Entertainment News
Kodak Black Gives Out New Air Conditioners To Florida Residents

Kodak giving back to the community in their time of need...

Kodak Black IN Concert

There’s a heatwave currently blasting parts of the United States and while many have to just grin and bear it, Kodak Black is doing his part to help the less fortunate get through these mutant dog days of summer.

According to TMZ the “Roll In Peace” rapper decided to go out and help Floridian’s fight the oppressive heat by linking up with Francky Pierre, who runs the charity, Philanthropic Work and Outreach, and purchasing 100 brand new air conditioners and handing them out to the residents of the Golden Acres Projects in Pompano Beach. Actually manning up and carrying the units to the residents himself, a shirtless Kodak went door to door to bless people with the cool gift as if he was planning a run for public office or something.

“Kodak brought some of the residents to tears … they were incredibly grateful, especially because it’s not the kind of thing they would expect from someone who wants to do a good deed, but for anyone who lives in Florida in the Summer … it’s a Godsend.”

And to think they almost killed this man just a minute ago.

Luckily the man is still alive and able to help the people that elected officials have seem to forgotten. No wonder the man was bestowed with his own Kodak Black Day in Broward County. They must’v seen the good deeds coming. Either that or they just loved that he was praising Cheeto Jesus like the rest of the Republican politicians in Florida.

