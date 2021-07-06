Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Fans React to Sha’Carri Richardson’s Non-Participation in 2021 Olympics

97.9 Listen Live Banners

2020 U.S. Olympic Track & Field Team Trials - Day 2

Source: Patrick Smith / Getty

USA Track and Field Officials announce final decision to not include American sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson in the U.S. women’s 4×100-meter relay team in Tokyo on Tuesday leaving her off of the roster.

Richardson, the top American sprinter in the women’s 100 meters, lost her individual spot on the U.S. team on July 2 after testing positive for THC in her system.

Her 30-day suspension through U.S. Anti-Doping Agency backdates to June 28 and will end before track and field events in Tokyo, which means she would have been able to participate in the Aug. 5-6 relay if it weren’t for her positive test.

See Richardson’s fans reaction to the news:

Fans React to Sha’Carri Richardson’s Non-Participation in 2021 Olympics  was originally published on thebeatdfw.com

Also On Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
More From HotSpotATL
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
02.07.21
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
02.07.21
Close