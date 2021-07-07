HHW Gaming: New RoboCop First-Person Shooter Coming To Consoles & PC In 2023

HotSpot ATL Featured Video CLOSE

Our favorite cyborg dealer of justice, RoboCop, is getting his own first-person shooter.

RoboCop made his triumphant return to the world of video games thanks to his appearance in Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath as one of the many DLC characters added to the lineup of fighters. Tuesday (Jul.6), publisher Nacon announced a RoboCop: Rogue City, a new first-person shooter developed by Teyon (Terminator: Resistance) that will have you take control of Alex Murphy in a way that has never been experienced before since the character first appeared in video game format.

Per a press release, the game will take place in the same timeline of the first three RoboCop films and be “Faithful to this monument of science fiction,” and “will ask you to save the city of Detroit from criminals and other crooked corporations.” Outside of the trailer that only gives you a quick glimpse of the titular hero while showcasing Old Detroit in the grips of a crime wave, not many details have been shared about the game.

We know that game is set for a 2023 release, meaning we should expect versions for PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC. As far as being any good, Teyon is hoping the third time bringing a popular fictional movie character from the late 80s to early 90s to video games will work out for it. Terminator: Resistance didn’t slap, and Rambo: The Video Game was a mess, so we’re cautiously optimistic about this game.

You can watch RoboCop: Rogue City’s reveal trailer below.

Photo: Sunset Boulevard / Getty

