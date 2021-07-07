Entertainment News
R. Kelly’s Defense Team Wants His Trial Delayed Due To Jail Conditions

A new lawyer for the legal team representing R. Kelly asks for a delay to get up to speed on the case.

Trial date for R. Kelly in Brooklyn pushed back to July

The defense team for disgraced R&B singer R. Kelly is seeking to have his sex trafficking trial delayed due to factors arising from recent changes to the group of lawyers.

In a motion written and filed on Monday (July 5) with the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York, attorney Deveraux L. Cannick asked for a delay because he has recently joined the legal team defending the singer.

“While he is anxious to move forward and address the charges against him, it is my considered view that given my limited access to him as well as circumstances of his detention, I simply do not have enough time to adequately meet with him and also digest the massive discovery,” Cannick stated.

Cannick partially cites the current COVID-19 mitigation measures at the Brooklyn lockup facility where Kelly is currently staying and undergoing a 14-day mandatory quarantine. While the quarantine period is almost over, the lawyer claims that the facility itself isn’t conducive to working on the defense strategy with his client.

“If a room is not available, then we must meet at a table along with other attorneys and their respective clients. The nature of the evidence here does not lend itself to open frank discussions in such an environment,” Cannick added

Observers have noted that these challenges weren’t helped by R.Kelly’s own move to let go of two long-serving members of his defense team with the trial set in August. Towards the end of the motion, Cannick does lay out the case that the defense would appeal any ruling if this request wasn’t granted.

“My request is not by any means a dilatory tactic. As I mentioned previously, Robert is anxious to have his day in court; however not at the expense of his Sixth Amendment rights.”, Cannick wrote in conclusion.

R. Kelly’s Defense Team Wants His Trial Delayed Due To Jail Conditions  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

