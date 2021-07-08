Juvenile And BLK App Encourage You To “Vax That Thang Up” With New Anthem

HotSpot ATL Featured Video CLOSE

New Orleans rapper and original “Hot Boy,” Juvenile is back for the 99′ and the 2000’s but with a twist. He remixed his popular hit “Back That Thang Up” into the now viral anthem known as ‘Vax That Thang Up.’

Through his recent partnership with BLK, the popular dating app aiming to connect Black men and women, the rapper teamed up to create and release the pro-vaccine anthem to encourage Covid-19 vaccinations in the black community.

The classic chorus has now been reworked to say “Girl you look good won’t you vax that thang up. You a handsome young brother won’t you vax that thang up/ Dating in real life, you need to vax that thang up/Feeling freaky all night, you need to vax that thang up.”

The pro-vaccine track that hit over 1 million views on YouTube in just 48 hours also features original Cash Money Records artist and producer Mannie Fresh and No-Limit Records rapper Mia X. Of course the remix was met with mixed reviews on #blacktwitter. With good and bad feedback the culture definitely weighed in with some calling it genius and others shaking their head.

After the overwhelming response, Juvenile posted to his Instagram account, ” TO EACH HIS OWN! Do what’s best for YOU and YOUR life no matter what’s being said or done!” BLK said in a statement they hope “Vax That Thang Up” will help ease vaccine hesitancy among African Americans under the age of 40. “Distrust of and government, less access to vaccination centers, and misinformation online each play a role. We hope this video is both entertaining and actionable.”

