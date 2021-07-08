The Morning Hustle
Lil Baby & Crew Arrested During Paris Fashion Week For Possession Of Narcotics?

Lil Baby may have been having a little too much fun with his NBA Star bestie, James Harden in Paris and forgot the rules. Looks like him and his entourage were pull over earlier today at 4:30 PM (local time) after police reported smelling a heavy scent of marijuana coming from the inside the vehicle.

All week we’ve been tuning in and watching the celebs turn up in Paris for this years most exclusive fashion shows. James Harden and Lil Baby have been spotted at numerous events together but it looks like the fun may have ended today.

According to French newspaper, Le Parisien the rapper was detained along with two other members of his entourage for possession of narcotics. James Harden was briefly questioned but eventually released from the scene.

 

This story is still developing and The Morning Hustle have more updates as they become available.

Lil Baby & Crew Arrested During Paris Fashion Week For Possession Of Narcotics?  was originally published on themorninghustle.com

