HotSpot ATL Featured Video CLOSE

Saweetie is caught up in the middle of some controversy thanks to her collaboration with the notorious producer Dr. Luke, which came up in a recent interview.

The “Back To The Streets” rapper sat down to talk with New York magazine for a multi-part profile interview. In discussing her work on her upcoming album Pretty B—- Music, writer Hunter Harris asked her about working with Lukasz “Dr. Luke” Gottwald, who had been embroiled in a legal battle with Kesha which included the singer alleging that he sexually assaulted her in addition to emotionally abusing her. To that question, Saweetie responded, “I’m so green. Maybe that’s a double-edged sword because I’m coming into the studio and I’m not knowing who these people are. I was able to learn about all of his achievements, and all of the allegations as well, after a couple of sessions.”

Hunter goes on to note that since that first single, “Tap In”, she’s worked with the producer again, this time on the hit collaboration with Doja Cat, “Best Friend”. Doja Cat is signed to Dr. Luke’s Kemosabe Records label. It’s at this point where the tension is apparent in the interview, which led Saweetie to reveal further details in the full interview.

“When I was put in the position to work with him, it was a bundle deal,” she explained. “I had those songs for over two years. So what do you think? Do I compromise my artistry, do I keep them in the vault, or do I release them?” When pressed on if she’d work with Dr. Luke again, she replies “What do you think?” before adding after a back-and-forth exchange: “I think you have a good sense of my character by now…hopefully, we keep ourselves out of any controversial situation in the future.”

—

Photo: Getty

Saweetie Admits Having Regrets Working With Dr. Luke was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL: