The Great Atlanta High School Band Challenge! [CONTEST]

Atlanta High School Band Challenge

Do you think you and your high school band have what it takes to be crowned the Best Band In Atlanta? Well here is your chance to prove yourselves. Radio One has partnered with Amy Witherite & 1-800-Truckwreck to give you the “Great Atlanta High School Band Challenge.

Three High School Bands in Atlanta will win $10,000! Winners will be announced during halftime of the Cricket Wireless Meac/Swac Challenge, Saturday August 28th at Centre Parc Stadium.

Here is how you enter:

  1. Nominate your high school band by uploading a video of you and your band members performing. Nomination period ends July 31st
  2. Voting will start July 31st.
  3. Once voting starts get your high school classmates to vote your high school.
  4. Voting will end August 20th

Great Atlanta High School Band Challenge

