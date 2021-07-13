Scarface Reveals His Son Is Donating Him A Kidney

HotSpot ATL Featured Video CLOSE

Scarface is finally getting a kidney transplant.

On Tuesday (July 13), the Geto Boys member revealed his 30-year-old son would be giving him one of his kidneys, more than a year after he was diagnosed with kidney failure.

“A couple of days ago .. well Friday they called me and said I was a match with my son,” Scarface said over a Zoom call promoting he and Willie D’s brand new podcast, Geto Boys Reloaded. “So it’s any day now.”

The 50-year-old Houston legend had been battling kidney issues after being diagnosed with COVID-19 in March of 2020. The health issue forced him to be bedridden for weeks and isolated from his family. At one point, doctors determined he had kidney failure and needed a transplant. The search for a match began last Fall and ultimately, Scarface’s son Chris was a match.

“I just told him when everything was going down, ‘Hey man, you don’t have to go through that. If I’m a match, I’ma do it,’” Chris Jordan said.

When asked if he would have transplanted a kidney to Scarface, Willie D joked he didn’t like his Geto Boys brother to such a degree.

“He got plenty of people who do like him more than I like him,” Willie said. “He had people lined up around the corner, hitting me up saying, ‘Tell Scarface I got a kidney for him!’ It’s beautiful. It’s a testament to his contribution because people wanted to support him. They were coming out of the woodwork.”

Scarface interjected, “Willie try to play that tough-guy role, but guess who’s the first person to come and visit? Willie D! Super tough guy. So I had the COVID hella bad and you had to walk in my room with a spacesuit on. Guess who came in my room with a spacesuit on?”

Scarface had run for Houston City Council in 2019, narrowly losing his bid to win election to represent his district on the first try. In March 2020, as the world started to come to grips with COVID-19, Facemob found himself on the brink of death in a situation he called the “scariest” of his life.

“COVID attacked my lungs first, and then it attacked my kidneys and knocked them out. I got full lung recovery, but my kidneys never came back,” he told Fox 26 in May 2020. “I’m still a little weak. I don’t have a lot of strength in my legs yet. I still haven’t got full taste back and sense of smell yet. But I am glad to be alive.”

