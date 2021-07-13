Entertainment News
Former DEA Informants Part Of Team Who Assassinated Haiti’s President Jovenel Moise, Allegedly

The news of former DEA informants involved in the assassination comes as more Americans are found to be involved.

File: Haiti's President Jovenel Moise Assassinated

Source: Bloomberg / Getty

As investigations into the shocking assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moise last Wednesday (July 7) continue, new information has been found showing that several of the men involved were former informants for U.S. law enforcement, allegedly

The news came from a statement issued by the Drug Enforcement Agency in response to queries from press agencies. “At times, one of the suspects in the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moise was a confidential source to the DEA,” the statement read. The agency acknowledged their awareness of reports that some of the assassins yelled out “DEA” at the time of the attack. The DEA declared that none of the individuals operated on behalf of the agency.

The U.S. has been closely monitoring the situation, sending a technical team down to Haiti to help the national police investigate. Members of the State Department and Homeland Security returned from a trip there on Monday, briefing President Joe Biden on the situation. According to State Department spokesperson Ned Price, three American citizens have been arrested by Haitian police. The growing number of Florida connections to the assassination has made it more likely that the United States Justice Department will levy charges against them.

The involvement of American citizens in the assassination has added further turmoil to a rapidly declining situation in the Caribbean nation. Leon Charles, the nation’s chief of police, announced the arrest Monday (July 12th) of a doctor based in Florida for apparently being a major organizer of the team that killed Moise.  Christian Sanon, a Haitian emigre, reportedly entered the country on a private jet in June. “Christian Emmanuel Sanon is accused of having taken steps with a private investigation firm to recruit the Colombian mercenaries for this mission,” the chief said. “He came with the intention to take over as President of the Republic.”

 

