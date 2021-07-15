Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Cardi B And Normani Wear Nothing But Their Hair On ‘Wild Side’ Cover Art

Cardi B and Normani collaborated on a new track titled “Wild Side” that will drop tonight at 9PM PST. 

HotSpot ATL Featured Video
CLOSE
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon - Season 8

Source: NBC / Getty

Cardi B fans are in a frenzy after she announced, on her Instagram, a new single featuring pop star Normani is on the way.  The two artists have linked up to bring the world a new track titled Wild Side, which will drop tonight at 9PM PST. 

The artists bare it all for the single’s cover art with nothing but long, cascading hair to cover their private areas. Minutes after they posted the art to their social media, fans filled their comment section with excitement and anticipation. Shortly after the announcement, Cardi took to her twitter account to sing praises to Normani.  “The world is not ready for Normani supremacy,” tweeted Cardi B.  Cardi continued to applaud Normani by saying that she should be proud of herself.  She then posted childhood pictures of them both.  

Normani released her last song Motivation in 2019, and since then she’s been laying low. Wild Side will be the first song released by Normani in two years. Her fans figured that her furlough was coming to an end and something was brewing after Normani cleared all her pictures from her Instagram feed.  And then bam – she hit the world with the exciting announcement.  

KIIS FM's Jingle Ball 2019 Presented By Capital One At The Forum - Show

Source: Toni Anne Barson / Getty

This is not the first time Cardi B and Normani have collaborated.  Cardi featured Normani in her jaw-dropping WAP music video last year.  So while fans are very familiar with Normani’s vibe, it still will be a total surprise to see what these interesting ladies have cooked up.  

To make sure you’re prepared to experience “Wild Side”, click here.  

DON’T MISS…

Cardi B Reveals Baby Bump In Bejeweled Bodysuit On The BET Awards

Normani Showed Off Her Killer Bod In $2,000 Vintage Sheer Jean Paul Gaultier Dress And We’re Swooning

 

Cardi B And Normani Wear Nothing But Their Hair On ‘Wild Side’ Cover Art  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
More From HotSpotATL
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
02.07.21
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
02.07.21
Close