Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Sha’Carri Richardson Stars In Beats Studio Buds Spot, Kanye West’s New Track “No Child Left Behind” Featured

The song from the Chicago producer and rapper will appear on his forthcoming 'DONDA' album.

HotSpot ATL Featured Video
CLOSE
Sha'Carri Richardson x Beats Studio Pods x Kanye West

Source: Beats / Beats

While the Tokyo Olympics continues to lose more big names by the minute, none was more disappointing than the ouster of track and field superstar, Sha’Carri Richardson. Although “America’s fastest woman” won’t get a shot at Olympic gold, she does star in a fantastic Beats Studio Buds commercial that features a new track from Kanye West.

The track, “No Child Left Behind” will appear on West’s upcoming studio album, DONDA, which is getting quite the rollout treatment with listening parties cropping up throughout the United States. The album is set to debut this coming Friday (July 23) and the song backs Richardson sporting the recently released Beats Studio Pods in the spot.

Sha'Carri Richardson x Beats Studio Pods x Kanye West

Source: Beats / Beats

The commercial and track debuted during Game 6 of the NBA Finals between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Pheonix Suns. And if anything the spot proves is that Sha’Carri Richardson deserves to be on the world’s biggest stage and, if we’re being honest, she’s still there no matter what.

Sha'Carri Richardson x Beats Studio Pods x Kanye West

Source: Beats / Beats

Check out the Sha’Carri Richardson X Beats Studio Pods commercial featuring new heat from Kanye West below.

Photo: Beats

Sha’Carri Richardson Stars In Beats Studio Buds Spot, Kanye West’s New Track “No Child Left Behind” Featured  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
More From HotSpotATL
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
02.07.21
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
02.07.21
Close