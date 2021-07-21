HotSpot ATL Featured Video CLOSE

When Scarface talks; the Hip-Hop community listens. During a recent interview he says his Nas was originally dissing Jay-Z on “In Between Us”.

As spotted on HipHopDX the legendary MC paid a visit to the Drink Champs podcast. The appearance produced several memorable moments but one specifically has been going viral since the episode launched. During the conversation Brad revealed that the Queensbridge legend had fire for his then rival. “And Nas, the first verse he took, was some of the stuff he laid down on ‘Ether’, some of those lyrics,” he said around the two-hour and 23-minute mark. “‘I hope your wife cook your food with her period blood’ or something, you know.” Naturally N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN were taken by surprised and asked the “I Seen A Man Die” rapper to provide more context.

“He said that on ‘In Between Us’ and I was like, ‘Nah, Nas. We can’t go at cuz like that, you know. Not on here,’” he continued. “Nas went at Jay on that record. I can’t remember everything that was said, but he f***ing went off. And I was like we not going to do it like that. We just going to make some records man. He went back and did a whole other verse. It was clean.” Given that it is very easy in Rap to get caught in the middle of a beef Face made it clear he would never get involved in someone else’s problems. “No, I don’t do that,” he explained. “I watch the bombs fly over head, but I never reach in and grab one. That ain’t where I’m at, I’m not in there. Like don’t f***ing put me in that shit. If y’all squabbling my n-gga, let me stay where I’m at. I got my own lane.”

You can watch the interview below.

Photo: Pandora

Scarface Says Nas’ Original Lyrics For “In Between Us” Dissed Jay-Z [Video] was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL: