East Hampton Hov: Jay-Z Spotted Wearing Beyoncé’s Ivy Park adidas Collection

East Hampton Hov.

adidas x Flex Park

Source: Ivy Park / adidas

Jay-Z is living his rhymes from “What’s Free” by wearing whatever he wants to wear regardless of his Puma deal. He was seen spotted sporting some new pieces from Beyoncé’s Ivy Park collection.

Mr. Carter introduced the world to “East Hampton Hov” earlier this week. While vacationing in the very affluent Long Island community the Brooklyn native showed his full sport for his wife with an Ivy Park fit. The drip in question was a orange camp collar shirt with matching board shorts. The signature adidas three stripe logo branding is present throughout the sleeves and pant leg. His cipher was made complete with a pair of round sunglasses and a bucket hat that read “East Hampton, NY”.

The pieces are billed as the forthcoming Ivy Park x adidas “Flex Park” swimwear collection that is slated to be released Thursday, July 22. The drop will also include bathing suits, trunks, pool slides, t-shirts and other key accessories. According to an article to Women’s Wear Daily the Flex Park collection is intended to celebrate “the empowered spirit of confident self-expression and individuality — positively and boldly.”

You can shop the pieces here.

adidas x Flex Park

Source: Ivy Park / adidas

Jay-Z x Flex Park

Source: @kodaklens / @instagram

East Hampton Hov: Jay-Z Spotted Wearing Beyoncé’s Ivy Park adidas Collection  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

