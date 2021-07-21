Working Woman Wednesday: Top NFL Sports Agent Nicole Lynn Talks New Book & Starz Series With 50 Cent

The Morning Hustle
Nicole is well respected around the NFL and is one of only 20 agents who assists in drafting the NFL agent exam. She also serves on the focus group of top agents who help in negotiating the CBA between the NFL and NFLPA.

Nicole’s legal training makes her a fierce advocate for her clients, and she is breath of fresh air in a male-dominated industry.

Beyond the realm of sports, Nicole represents multiple clients in the entertainment industry; ranging from broadcasters to a music artist. A TV show inspired her life from Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson and G-Unit Film & Television is currently in development at STARZ. Nicole will serve as executive producer alongside Writer and Executive Producer Tash Gray (“Power Book III: Raising Kanan,” “Snowfall”). She is this week #WomanWorkingWednesday spotlight.

 

