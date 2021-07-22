Entertainment News
5 Fly Summer Slides That Are Cute And Comfortable

One of the great things about the warm weather, is being able to wear clothing that doesn’t require much effort. Unlike the fall, when layers and bulky clothing are more appropriate, the summer allows for open toe shoes, shorts, tees and other fly accessories that accentuate your fit. Basic summer staples like slides, are a fashionable way to spice up a quick trip to Target or hanging poolside with the girls.

Keeping it cute, never felt so comfortable. This summer, slide through in these stylish slides ranging from as low as $25 to $400.

Signed By McFly’s Slides

Signed By McFly Slides

Source: Signed By McFly

Celebs like Doja Cat and Lil Baby have been spotted in Signed By McFly’s swaggy genderless slides ($25). These stylish slides cradle your feet while taking your basic look to the next level with three different designs.

Ivy Park Slides

Ivy Park Slides

Source: Ivy Park

Bold and bright – Bey’s Flex Park dropped and it features these solar orange slides ($75) that will put your Beyhive status on display.

Gucci Rubber Slides

Gucci Women's Rubber Slide Sandals

Source: Gucci

These slides are going to cost you a bit more around the ($360) mark but they’re worth it. Gucci dropped these summer-friendly sandals add the perfect pop to whatever they’re paired with.

Coco And Blue Orlando Sandal

Orlando Sandal

Source: Orlando Sandal

Bring the shine wherever you go with these bedazzled slides from Coco And Blue. Rock these ($29.99) sandals that go perfect with jean shorts and a white tee.

Yeezy Slides 'Pure'

Source: Yeezy

Catch your favorite Hype Beast in these Yeezy slides ($165) that come in an array of colors. These futuristic resin slides make the ultimate fashion statement.

