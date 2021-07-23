Kim Kardashian attended Kanye West’s DONDA livestream event

HotSpot ATL Featured Video CLOSE

Despite Kanye and Kim’s recent highly talked about divorce, it seems that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are still on good terms.

As reported by, TMZ, Kim Kardashian was in attendance Ye’s DONDA listening party concert at Atlanta’s Mercedes Benz Stadium along with their four children: North, Chicago, Psalm, and Saint. Before the listening party, signs of being on good terms was first shown when Kanye helped Kim With Her KKW Beauty Rebrand.

In February, Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from West after a tumultuous seven years of marriage after Ye called her a White Supremacist. The news came after reports that the two were in marriage counselling.

