DaBaby's New Video Addresses Controversy & Homophobic Comments

Whew Chile! It seems like the hole that rapper DaBaby is digging seems to be getting deeper and deeper!  If you’ve been under a rock, rapper DaBaby was recently criticized for his statements made during last Saturday’s performance at Rolling Loud in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Since then his statements have been met with backlash and criticism from fans and even some of Hollywood’s biggest stars such as Demi Lovato, and even legendary musician Elton John who has been a known activist within the LGBTQ community for decades.

Dua Lipa is also one of the latest musicians to speak out against DaBaby. The pop-star, who recently collaborated with the rapper for her hit single “Levitating” just last year took to her Instagram story to condemn him for his comments made at Rolling Loud.

“I’m surprised and horrified at the babies comments. I really don’t recognize this as the person I worked with. I know my fans know where my heart lies and that I stand 100% with the LGTBQ community. We need to come together to fight the stigma and ignorance around HIV/AIDS.”

In DaBaby’s latest plea for redemption he released a new video just moments ago titled “Giving What It’s Supposed To Give.” In the nearly five minute feature the star makes numerous references to his recent controversy, police brutality, and tops it off with a note of apology in a message at the end of the video.

DaBaby’s New Video Addresses Controversy & Homophobic Comments  was originally published on themorninghustle.com

