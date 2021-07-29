Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Pop Smoke ft. Dua Lipa “Demeanor,” Lil Baby & Kirk Franklin “We Win” & More | Daily Visuals 7.29.21

Pop Smoke's presence remains in the game and Lil Baby links up with Kirk Franklin in the name of The Chosen One. Today's Daily Visuals.

HotSpot ATL Featured Video
CLOSE

Is it us or we getting a lot more Pop Smoke visuals now that he’s gone than we were when he was still alive and breathing? We don’t know but regardless we’ll take ‘em.

 

Releasing another posthumous visuals for Pop Smoke, today we get blessed with the visuals for the Dua Lipa assisted “Demeanor” which is set in the Renaissance era where everyone wore white wigs (yes including men), while Pop’s likeness graces a stunning portrait which depicts him as a deity. Pretty dope ish.

Back in 2021 Lil Baby and Kirk Franklin take to the court to drop the gospel of King James and play clips from Space Jam 2 as they rock the house for the clip to “We Win.”

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from IDK, Eli Fross, and more.

POP SMOKE FTO DUA LIPA – “DEMEANOR”

LIL BABY & KIRK FRANKLIN – “WE WIN”

IDK – “DOGS DON’T LIE”

ELI FROSS – “LACED”

MASEGO – “MYSTERY LADY”

LIGHTSKINKEISHA – “BLUE HUNNIDS”

CICO P FT. MAXO KREAM – “DIRTY”

Pop Smoke ft. Dua Lipa “Demeanor,” Lil Baby & Kirk Franklin “We Win” & More | Daily Visuals 7.29.21  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
More From HotSpotATL
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019

Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie

Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18

Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
02.07.21

Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
02.07.21
Close