She’s Back!: The GOAT Simone Biles Will Perform Balance Beam Final At The Olympics

The GOAT is back! Simone Biles will be making her return to the gymnastics floor when she competes in the Balance Beam Final Tuesday (Aug.3).

After understandably taking a break from competition after she revealed she was battling the “twisties,” a term coined by gymnasts to describe when they can’t judge where they are while in the air that could result in awkward landing, which could lead to a serious injury, the world’s greatest gymnast is back.

USA Gymnastics confirmed the decorated gymnasts returned in a tweet stating, “We are so excited to confirm that you will see two U.S. athletes in the balance beam final tomorrow – Suni Lee AND Simone Biles!! Can’t wait to watch you both!”

Biles has been cheering on the USA Gymnastics team from the sidelines as they performed well despite her absence from her previous five events. Her teammate Suni Lee, competing alongside her in the Balance Beam Final, has become a breakout star of the games after winning gold in the individual all-around competition filling in for Biles after she stepped down from the event.

Following her decision to take a break from the games to focus on her mental health, Biles was the subject of intense debate among pundits who can’t do a fraction of what Biles can do on the gymnastics floor. We hope the GOAT captures gold. It will be the ultimate kiss my you know what moment for Biles directed towards the haters who had the audacity to hate on her and tried to label her as a “quitter.”

