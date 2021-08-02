Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Remembering 20 Years Of The Princess Diaries: Pop Culture Moments That Stuck Forever

HotSpot ATL Featured Video
CLOSE
The Princess Diaries Premiere After Party

Source: Steve Granitz / Getty

Two decades have passed since Disney blessed us with an unlikely princess in The Princess Diaries. Amelia Mignonette Thermopolis Renaldi was crowned, by her surprise, princess of Genovia in The Princess Diaries franchise. The beloved Anne Hathaway character has become a pop culture staple with moments that have stuck with fans forever. We’re celebrating 20 years since The Princess Diaries appeared in theaters.

The Princess Diaries followed a shy San Francisco teenager Mia Thermopolis, who is thrown for a loop when, from out of the blue, she learns the astonishing news that she’s a real-life princess! As the heir apparent to the crown of the small European principality of Genovia, Mia begins a comical journey toward the throne when her strict and formidable grandmother, Queen Clarisse Renaldi, played by Julie Andrew, shows up to give her “princess lessons.” 

This film launched Anne Hathaway’s career as her first movie ever and breakout role, which she celebrated on Instagram last week (July 29) on the film’s official anniversary release date. She shared a post on Instagram with a few behind-the-scenes photos from the movie’s production. In the comments section, Hathaway received an overwhelming amount of questions regarding updates on a Mia Thermopolis return.

The movie filled with relatable teenage angst, genuine relationships and quotable dialogue is sure to make you laugh and cry simultaneously. These are the moments that we could never forget. Though there is no confirmation on a new Princess Diaries movie, we have some of the most notable scenes from the original that are downright nostalgic.

When Mia nearly gagged on her sorbet, meant to “cleanse the palette” causing a major BRAIN FREEZE:

That moment Vice Principal Gupta got way too excited about the Queen coming:

Mia’s MAJOR transformation:

Lana gets CONED:

The infamous tea scene:

Lily was far too WOKE:

Michael and Mia:

Catch a falling star:

Mia’s speech:

Remembering 20 Years Of The Princess Diaries: Pop Culture Moments That Stuck Forever  was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
More From HotSpotATL
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019

Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie

Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18

Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
02.07.21

Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
02.07.21
Close