Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Miley Cyrus Offers To Counsel DaBaby After Homophobic Rant

Cyrus appears to be the only celebrity who has offered to educate the North Carolina rapper on such matters.

HotSpot ATL Featured Video
CLOSE
2021 Lollapalooza - Day 1 - Miley Cyrus

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

DaBaby is currently a target of intense criticism after delivering a homophobic rant at Rolling Loud Miami and then doubling down on his ill-advised stances before finally apologizing. While the cancellation is still going strong, Miley Cyrus is offering to counsel the rapper from a kind place instead of one fueled by vitriol.

Cyrus, 28, posted a lengthy message as a screenshot to her Instagram post offering to lend an ear and guidance to DaBaby, adding that she’s aware that he’s on everyone’s cancel list at the moment.

From Instagram:

As a proud and loyal member of the LGBTQIA+ community, much of my life has been dedicated to encouraging love, acceptance, and open mindedness,” she wrote. “The internet can fuel a lot of hate & anger and is the nucleus of cancel culture…but I believe it can also be a place filled with education, conversation, communication & connection.

It’s easier to cancel someone than to find forgiveness and compassion in ourselves or take the time to chance hearts and minds. There’s no more room for division if we want to keep seeing progress! Knowledge is power! I know I still have so much to learn!

Cyrus might have some experience in dealing with a shattered public image and reconciling with her fans considering her varied career arc. As stated earlier, DaBaby has apologized but not before being dropped from a number of large music festivals and the severing of business ties.

It isn’t yet known if DaBaby can bounce back from this disastrous fall from grace, but at least he’s getting an offer of a helping hand from Miley Cyrus.

Photo: Getty

Miley Cyrus Offers To Counsel DaBaby After Homophobic Rant  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
More From HotSpotATL
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019

Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie

Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18

Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
02.07.21

Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
02.07.21
Close